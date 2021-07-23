Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.58. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.81.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

