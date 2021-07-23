Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.22 Million Holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 900,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.47% of Regional Management worth $31,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Regional Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Regional Management by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Regional Management by 887.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

RM stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. Regional Management Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.39.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,297.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

