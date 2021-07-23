ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells $2,350,000.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 100,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,674.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CHPT stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $40.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1,754.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHPT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

