Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Raised to $75.00 at Wolfe Research

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price boosted by Wolfe Research from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.07.

NYSE ASAN opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.74. Asana has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,349,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,940,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,122,600 and sold 111,672 shares valued at $5,492,679. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Asana by 19,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

