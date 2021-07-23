Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $1,000.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $940.26.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $973.89 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $633.29 and a 1 year high of $987.27. The company has a market cap of $115.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $887.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total value of $2,044,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,993 shares of company stock worth $45,739,505. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after acquiring an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,287,545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $941,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

