Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 83.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 305,729 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Simmons First National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.88. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

