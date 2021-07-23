HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of argenx from $356.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.50.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $316.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.23. argenx has a one year low of $212.66 and a one year high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

