8,296 Shares in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 156.3% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 2,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 137,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 91.6% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.75.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $212.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.57. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $149.51 and a 52-week high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.