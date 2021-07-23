Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinnate Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $934.90 million and a P/E ratio of -4.07. Kinnate Biopharma has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.23.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

