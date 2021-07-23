Aby J. Mathew Sells 8,854 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $403,830.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,454.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Aby J. Mathew sold 715 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $31,281.25.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

