Analyzing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and BlackRock MuniVest Fund (NYSE:MVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 93.36% 8.29% 3.97% BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $61.70 million 5.06 $31.68 million $1.17 12.96 BlackRock MuniVest Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniVest Fund.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for WhiteHorse Finance and BlackRock MuniVest Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 3 0 2.40 BlackRock MuniVest Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential downside of 8.97%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniVest Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. BlackRock MuniVest Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 121.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WhiteHorse Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and BlackRock MuniVest Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats BlackRock MuniVest Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund was founded on September 29, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.