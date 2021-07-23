JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Elisa Oyj alerts:

Shares of ELMUF stock opened at $63.75 on Monday. Elisa Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25.

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.