CIBC Increases Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target to C$59.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

EMRAF opened at $45.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37. Emera has a 12-month low of $38.13 and a 12-month high of $48.28.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

