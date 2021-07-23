Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.44.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $113.77 on Friday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of -270.88 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $3,668,451.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $1,738,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,787 shares of company stock worth $87,678,023 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.