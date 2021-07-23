Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on FUPBY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.42. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

