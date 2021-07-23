Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Buy”

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. Odeon Capital Group currently has $1.27 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.26.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage stock opened at $1.16 on Monday. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $754.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.71.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.37%. Research analysts predict that Federal Home Loan Mortgage will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company purchases residential mortgage loans originated by lenders, as well as invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily, and Capital Markets.

