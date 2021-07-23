UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $33.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

