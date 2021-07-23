Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AutoWeb were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoWeb by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 109,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

AUTO opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.26.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.61 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUTO shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

