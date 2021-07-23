Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 97,690 Shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,690 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Comstock Holding Companies were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Holding Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Squeri sold 16,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $105,972.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,739.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $5.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 58.29%.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.