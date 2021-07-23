Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,375 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Rockwell Medical worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,909,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 118,861 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 380,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 355,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $2.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $72.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 million. Analysts expect that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMTI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

