Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,552 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,643,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.17 million, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 22.55, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. Analysts expect that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

