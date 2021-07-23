Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.07 Million Stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.25% of The Container Store Group worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in The Container Store Group by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Container Store Group by 2,605.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The Container Store Group stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $538.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.26. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

