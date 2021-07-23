Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after buying an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $18,579,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,207,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth approximately $10,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.74. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.46.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

