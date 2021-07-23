Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.59% of Evolus worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOLS. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Evolus by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolus stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. Evolus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $604.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.74. Evolus had a negative net margin of 234.87% and a negative return on equity of 736.81%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Evolus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

