Brokerages Anticipate Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.06). Cameco posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.81 million. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

