TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will announce sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.74 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $7.24 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 3,088.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,344,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,371,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,389,000 after buying an additional 1,548,590 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,207,000 after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,889,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

