Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $200.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FIVN. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.06.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $193.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a 1 year low of $107.77 and a 1 year high of $201.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -272.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.10.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.55 million. Research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $193,203.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.75, for a total value of $2,334,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,954,098.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $22,831,306. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 166.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 45.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.