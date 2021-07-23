Stifel Financial Corp Sells 5,084 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,084 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 92.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,925 shares of company stock worth $9,810,341. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN opened at $52.47 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

