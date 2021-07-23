Stifel Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

UHT opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33. The firm has a market cap of $835.55 million, a PE ratio of 40.72 and a beta of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $77.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

