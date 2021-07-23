Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Experian from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Experian has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $43.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Experian’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

