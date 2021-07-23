JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JFrog Ltd operates as a software development company. Its products are available as open-source, self-managed, SaaS services on AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia. JFrog Ltd is based in Calif., United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JFrog currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.30.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -306.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.15. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 531.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in JFrog by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

