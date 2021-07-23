DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised DiaSorin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.00.

OTCMKTS:DSRLF opened at $201.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.48. DiaSorin has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

