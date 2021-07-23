SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,220,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,359,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,781,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 790,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,234,000 after buying an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 802,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,986,000 after buying an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

