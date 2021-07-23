Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

BOSSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $11.60 target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

BOSSY opened at $11.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $12.19.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. On average, research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

