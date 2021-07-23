Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BZZUY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of BZZUY stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.01. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; safety sheets; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

