Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.05.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

