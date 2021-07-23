Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRNCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $4.16 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.87.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

