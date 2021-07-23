Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lydall were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lydall during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lydall by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lydall alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LDL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.96 and a beta of 3.10. Lydall, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.97.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Lydall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.