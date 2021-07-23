SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 128 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 40.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 15.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Atrion by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atrion during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Atrion alerts:

Atrion stock opened at $611.00 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $567.00 and a fifty-two week high of $745.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $610.35.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.