Credit Suisse AG Has $648,000 Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.45.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $207.89 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

