SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $118,000 in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,810 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after buying an additional 368,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 22.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 231,347 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter worth about $15,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $6,184,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Inseego by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other Inseego news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,589.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of INSG opened at $8.57 on Friday. Inseego Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.