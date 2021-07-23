Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter worth $225,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

