Citigroup Inc. Takes $132,000 Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 76,428 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,134.3% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $61.56 on Friday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57.

