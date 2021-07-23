Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,520,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,908 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 297,711 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 354.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 716,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares during the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $4.26 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.