Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,731,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,575,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 110.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,191,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 297,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 113,996 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKD opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.85.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BKD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

