Bank of Montreal Can Has $27,000 Stock Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,159 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 446,956 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,262,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,342 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 716,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 311,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

ZIOPHARM Oncology stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $495.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.02.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

