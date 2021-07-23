JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JMOM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,000.

NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $44.10 on Friday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $44.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.35.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.