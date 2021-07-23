Bank of Montreal Can Has $30,000 Stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 73.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,896,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,792,000 after purchasing an additional 318,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,104,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,752,000 after purchasing an additional 140,923 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 1,995,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,207,000 after purchasing an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 194,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 130.68% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

