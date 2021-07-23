Bank of Montreal Can Sells 1,234 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 47,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,785,000 after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Bancorp news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBCAA opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $978.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $96.82 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

