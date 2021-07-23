AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Head-To-Head Comparison

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get AMMO alerts:

This table compares AMMO and American Outdoor Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMMO $62.48 million 13.33 -$7.81 million $0.07 106.43 American Outdoor Brands $276.69 million 1.44 $18.41 million $2.16 13.16

American Outdoor Brands has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO. American Outdoor Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AMMO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AMMO and American Outdoor Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMMO -12.50% -6.92% -4.90% American Outdoor Brands 6.65% 11.57% 9.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AMMO and American Outdoor Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMMO 0 0 2 0 3.00 American Outdoor Brands 0 0 6 0 3.00

AMMO currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.65%. American Outdoor Brands has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.80%. Given AMMO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AMMO is more favorable than American Outdoor Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.6% of AMMO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of American Outdoor Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of AMMO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Outdoor Brands beats AMMO on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products. The company sells its products through e-commerce and traditional distribution channels under the Marksman, Defender, Harvester, and Adventure brand lanes. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for AMMO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMMO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.